Parliament: Govt to boost capability in facing cyber threats

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is working to boost the capacity of its Big Data Analytics (BDA) which is capable of forecasting the trend of current cyber attacks in the country more deeply.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Madius Tangau said through this technology, the authorities could draw up proactive and innovative measures to boost national security capability in facing future cyber threats.

He said the government was focusing on four major aspects in raising the government’s capability in tackling cyber threats.

“The four major aspects are forecasting capability, prevention capability, countering capability and corrective capability,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) on the government’s effort to ensure more efficient management of the nation’s cyber space.

Madius also said that Cybersecurity Malaysia was actively developing the Coordinated Malware Eradication and Remediation Project (CMERP) system aimed at monitoring and preventing cyber attacks. – Bernama