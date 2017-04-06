Pos Malaysia invests RM150 mln to enhance capacity of IPCs

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Bhd has invested RM150 million to enhance the capacity of its two Integrated Parcel Centres (IPCs) at Shah Alam and Sepang.

Group chief executive officer, Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh, said the enhancements would enable the IPCs to sort and deliver up to 516,000 transactions daily by 2019 from 150,000 currently.

“The enhancements are taking place concurrently.

“In two years’ time, the Shah Alam IPC’s capacity is expected to increase to 316,000 transactions daily,” he said.

Shukrie said this to reporters after signing an agreement with Tigers Global Logistics Sdn Bhd here.

The agreement aims to offer Malaysia’s first cross-border e-fulfilment business solutions within the Asia-Pacific.

He said when the Sepang IPC was completed, also within the same period, the total capacity would touch 516,000 units daily The IPCs’ enhancement was for PosLaju, the courier arm of Pos Malaysia, which currently led the domestic courier industry, he said.

The Shah Alam IPC is located at the National Mail Centre in Section 21, Shah Alam, while the Sepang’s IPC is located at Pos Malaysia’s regional e-fulfilment hub nearby the Low-Cost Carrier Terminal in Sepang.

The national postal organisation expected its courier business to make up half of its revenue for the financial year ending March 31, 2017 (FY17), from 45 per cent in FY16, he said.

Shukrie said the group was building up its capabilities and infrastructure to have a complete range of e-fulfilment services required by the industry, as the demand for its e-commerce service continued to increase, in line with the growing overall market size.

Moving forward, he said, Pos Malaysia would continue to transform and innovate itself in order to maintain its relevance and competitive edge.

He said the company’s e-commerce segment was expected to contribute about RM1 billion to revenue within one to two years’ time compared with RM738 million in revenue (about 44 per cent of current total revenue) generated by the segment last year.

Shukrie said in the next five to 10 years, 60 to 70 per cent of Pos Malaysia’s revenue could come from the e-commerce.

Pos Malaysia currently has a network of over 1,000 touch points and extensive retail network nationwide, encompassing post offices, Pos Mini, Pos Automated Machines, mobile outlets, Pos Laju outlets and service centres, Pos Laju Kiosks, Pos Laju EziBox, Pos Laju Prepaid Dropbox, e-Commerce Hubs, Pos Laju EziDrive-Thru, as well as postal and stamp agents. — Bernama