PRS MPs to be in Parliament for tabling of Act 355

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) members of parliament will be present for the tabling of the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 amendment (Act 355) in Parliament this afternoon.

PRS deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun said all PRS MPs will be there to debate against it.

“It is unlikely that there will be voting but I am sure that the bill will be tabled,” Entulu, who is Selangau Member of Parliament, told The Borneo Post.

The Minister in Prime Minister’s Department said PRS has given the mandate for all their MPs to make themselves available when the bill is tabled for debate.

“Our party keeps the stand of opposing the bill,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Mas Gading Member of Parliament Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek also said he is aware of the tabling but refused to divulge his actions.

Nogeh, who is SPDP secretary-general, avoided stating his stance possibly because SPDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing had previously agreed to support the bill if BN were to table it.

Nogeh said the parliamentary session yesterday only finished at 5am today.

According to Malaysiakini, the tabling of Act 355 has been brought forward to number one on the order paper today, and the debate will commence after the oral questions session ends at noon.

All unfinished motions appear have been withdrawn to pave the way for the bill to be tabled.

Act 355 is seeking amendments to enhance punishments meted out by the Syariah Court.

The bill has proposed to increase the jail term from a maximum of three years to 30 years; fine of RM5,000 to RM100,000; and the present maximum six strokes of the rotan to 100 strokes.

BN component parties in Sarawak, except SPDP, have openly expressed their views opposing the bill.