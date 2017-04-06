Ramlee says ready to face Shafie in polls

SEMPORNA: Sabah Umno information deputy head Datuk Ramlee Marhaban has no problem competing against any opposition candidate in the upcoming election, including Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Ramlee said he is ready to face anyone and to stand in any seat, either state or parliamentary seat, in accordance with the decision of the party’s leadership.

He said the decision is up to the party’s leadership and as a person selected by the people, he will continue to serve the people as well as to strengthen the party.

“What is important is to strengthen the party to ensure that Umno is on the right path and to ensure Semporna remains as Umno’s fixed deposit,” said Ramlee, in response to a question on the chances of him facing Shafie, who is also Semporna MP, in the next election.

Ramlee, who is also Assistant Finance Minister, said during the press conference after the ‘Jelajah Masyarakat 2017’ programme at SMK Agama Tun Sakaran yesterday, that the statement by Parti Warisan Sabah vice president Junz Wong, calling for a public inquiry on the water concessionaires is just one of their demands.

He said the opposition might not be aware that some cases relating to the matter had been brought to court and no further explanation was needed.

“We should just wait and see as the matter is still under investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ramlee, who is the Bugaya assemblyman, in his speech earlier, welcomed the organization of such programmes as it will give a positive impact to the children in Semporna, adding that it will also assist to produce outstanding individuals.

The programme organized by University of Malaya will encourage the students to enter the higher education institutes.

“The university students involved in this programme will be able to motivate the students and encourage them to enter university to ensure a better life for the future,” he said.

Ramlee said he hoped more similar programmes will be implemented here to provide opportunities to the children in Semporna.