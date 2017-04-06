Retail price of RON95, RON97 go up, diesel comes down effective today — Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The weekly retail price for RON95 petrol has risen three sen to RM2.16 per litre, and RON97 went up two sen to RM2.43 per litre, while diesel fell three sen to RM2.08 per litre.

The prices take effect today, until April 12.

The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry, through an infographic on its official Facebook page said the new prices would take effect from 12.01am.

When the weekly mechanism commenced last week on March 30, the retail price of RON95 was set at RM2.13 per litre, RON97 at RM2.41 per litre, while the price of diesel was RM2.11 per litre.

The weekly managed float system to set the petrol price was introduced to replace the monthly based model, as announced by the minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin on March 22, following the Cabinet’s decision on Feb 22. —Bernama