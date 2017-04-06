Rugby Union determined to get Police on board

KUCHING: The Sarawak Rugby Union (SRU) are making efforts to get the Police (PDRM) players in Sarawak back into playing active rugby at all levels.

Towards this cause, SRU president Richard Song Swee Jin led the union officials to pay a courtesy call on the Sarawak Commissioner of Police (CP) Datuk Mazlan Mansor at the State Police Contingent Headquarters along Jalan Badruddin yesterday.

The officials included deputy president Louis Jarau, secretary Abdul Ghafar Arshad, treasurer Lawrence Tan, advisor Philip Aso and Kuching Rugby Football Club president Ahmad Yusop Shah Mokhsen.

“It’s a great honour and pleasure to meet Datuk Mazlan who is also very passionate about rugby development.

“Besides the courtesy call this morning, we are also inviting him to attend the opening and closing ceremonies for the inaugural Song Kheng Hai Memorial Cup this weekend, and at the same time to revive Police rugby in Sarawak.”

Song said the Police were formerly very strong in rugby and they also made it to the state team.

“With the new SRU leadership and the new CP who can encourage his officers and men to take part in rugby, we hope that together with the divisional affiliates in Kuching, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri can get the policemen in their respective areas involved, to arouse their interest and revive the game.”

“Hopefully, in the next two years that we can have a strong Sarawak team where we also have Police players,” added Song.

He is also looking into having more cooperation with the Police by getting the Police Band in attendance during rugby functions, in officiating and coaching as well as making use of the Police rugby ground for training.