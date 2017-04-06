Rugby 

Rugby Union determined to get Police on board

Song (fourth right) presents a souvenir to Mazlan as Louis (second left), Ghafar (second right) and SRU officials look on.

KUCHING: The Sarawak Rugby Union (SRU) are making efforts to get the Police (PDRM) players in Sarawak back into playing active rugby at all levels.

Towards this cause, SRU president Richard Song Swee Jin led the union officials to pay a courtesy call on the Sarawak Commissioner of Police (CP) Datuk Mazlan Mansor at the State Police Contingent Headquarters along Jalan Badruddin yesterday.

The officials included deputy president Louis Jarau, secretary Abdul Ghafar Arshad, treasurer Lawrence Tan, advisor Philip Aso and Kuching Rugby Football Club president Ahmad Yusop Shah Mokhsen.

“It’s a great honour and pleasure to meet Datuk Mazlan who is also very passionate about rugby development.

“Besides the courtesy call this morning, we are also inviting him to attend the opening and closing ceremonies for the inaugural Song Kheng Hai Memorial Cup this weekend, and at the same time to revive Police rugby in Sarawak.”

Song said the Police were formerly very strong in rugby and they also made it to the state team.

“With the new SRU leadership and the new CP who can encourage his officers and men to take part in rugby, we hope that together with the divisional  affiliates in Kuching, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri can get the policemen in their respective areas involved, to arouse their interest and revive the game.”

“Hopefully, in the next two years that we can have a strong Sarawak team where we also have Police players,” added Song.

He is also looking into having more cooperation with the Police by getting the Police Band in attendance during rugby functions, in officiating and coaching as well as making use of the Police rugby ground for training.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of