Seized fake goods must obtain confirmation of brand owners

KUALA LUMPUR: All suspected fake goods seized from traders will undergo an identification and confirmation process by the owners of the brands before further action by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Henry Sum Agong said the culprits would be compounded or prosecuted in court if the products did not belong to any brand owner.

“If found guilty, the goods will be disposed of by destroying them and if there is no case, they will be returned to the traders,” he said in reply to a question from Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (BN-Lenggong) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Henry said that from 2014 until December 2016, 3,424 cases of foreign fake goods worth RM38 million were acted upon.

He said to combat the problem, the ministry had strengthened and mobilised special task force teams, involving the participation of relevant government agencies, in order to coordinate the integrated enforcement action. – Bernama