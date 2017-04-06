Six-day remand for Tan Sri, son and DID officers over false claims

PUTRAJAYA: A businessman with the title of ‘Tan Sri’ and his son are among six people being remanded for six days from today to assist in the investigation into false claims made to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) over the Sungai Melaka beautification project.

The ‘Tan Sri’, in his 60s, was arrested at his house in Johor about 10am yesterday while his son, who is also working in his company, was the latest suspect detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at 11 last night in Johor.

Four others who are being remanded for the same period until April 11 are three DID officers and a DID pensioner.

According to MACC sources, the DID officers were detained on suspicion of colluding with the Tan Sri, who is the owner of the appointed company to supply geotubes for the DID project, involving work to rehabilitate the river using the digging method in 2012.

Meanwhile, three Malaysia Indian Football Association (MIFA) players are being remanded for seven days from today on suspicion of taking bribes from bookies to fix the outcome of Malaysia Premier League matches.

The remand orders for the two cases were issued by majistrate A Akhiruddin @ Boy Acho at the court, here. – Bernama