Tongod mud flood SAR focuses on riverine areas

KOTA KINABALU: The search and rescue (SAR) for two more victims of the mud flood at the Sen Fu Sdn Bhd oil palm estate in Tongod, Kinabatangan is today focused around three riverine areas.

The rivers are Sungai Pinangah, Sungai Melikup and Sungai Millon Tongod areas.

Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said the operation, which entered its third day today, involved 10 members of the Sandakan Zone Water Rescue Team.

“Also involved in the search for eight victims of the mud flood, which occurred on April 1, are 36 personnel from other agencies including Civil Defence Force and the Royal Malaysian Police,” the department said.

Yesterday, one more body was located, making it six that the SAR team had found.

The body was sent to Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan for identification and post-mortem. The operation yesterday was suspended at 7pm. – Bernama