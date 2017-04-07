Football 

12 women football teams all set for Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup 2017

Dr Mohd Salzihan (standing, seventh right) with his Kelantan team.

MIRI: All 12 teams for the 30th Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup 2017 are now here in Miri following the arrival of Perak, Penang and Kelantan yesterday.

The teams are led by Mohamad Nazaruddin Mohd Ripin, Goh Choon Keong and Prof Madya Dr Mohd Salzihan Mohd Salleh respectively.

The April 8-15 tournament will be played in three locations, namely Miri Stadium, Miri City Council field and Lutong Recreation and Petroleum Club (KRP) field.

With lucrative cash prizes of RM20,000, RM10,000 and RM5,000 for the top three winners, this is the first time that the tournament will be hosted outside Peninsular Malaysia.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of