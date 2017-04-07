12 women football teams all set for Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup 2017

MIRI: All 12 teams for the 30th Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup 2017 are now here in Miri following the arrival of Perak, Penang and Kelantan yesterday.

The teams are led by Mohamad Nazaruddin Mohd Ripin, Goh Choon Keong and Prof Madya Dr Mohd Salzihan Mohd Salleh respectively.

The April 8-15 tournament will be played in three locations, namely Miri Stadium, Miri City Council field and Lutong Recreation and Petroleum Club (KRP) field.

With lucrative cash prizes of RM20,000, RM10,000 and RM5,000 for the top three winners, this is the first time that the tournament will be hosted outside Peninsular Malaysia.