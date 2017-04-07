13 bills passed, Dewan adjourns sine die

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat adjourned sine die after sitting for 20 days since March 6.

During the first meeting of the fifth session of the 13th Parliament, the Dewan Rakyat passed 13 bills.

“As the minister who is responsible in matters pertaining to the Parliament, I thanked members of Parliament (MPs) who have debated and showed maturity in voicing out the people’s plight in a professional manner,” Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said in a statement here yesterday.

The bills approved included the Sexual Offences Against Children Bill 2017, Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2017, Bankruptcy (Amendment) Bill 2016 and the Self-Employment Social Security Bill 2017.

Also approved were the Tourism Tax Bill 2017, Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill 2017, Labuan Business Activity Tax (Amendment) Bill 2017, Supplementary Supply Bill (2016) 2017, Judges’ Remuneration (Amendment) Bill 2017, Strategic Trade (Amendment) Bill 2017, Private Higher Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill 2017, Weights and Measures Ammendment Bill 2017 and the Courts (Modes of Commencement of Civil Actions) Bill 2016.

The minister also expressed her thanks and appreciation to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, his deputies, as well as all officers and security personnel who helped ensure a smooth proceeding.

According to the Parliament’s website, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will resume on July 24. — Bernama