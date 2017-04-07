All systems go for Song Kheng Hai sevens

KUCHING: The stage is all set for the inaugural Song Kheng Hai Memorial Cup Sevens which will kick off at the Song Kheng Hai rugby field along Jalan Padungan this weekend.

Organising chairman Richard Song Swee Jin said the preparations have gone on smoothly for the grand affair and they are ready to welcome the 16 teams from all over Malaysia in the tournament organised to commemorate his grandfather Song Kheng Hai.

The teams from outside the state are TUDM Blackhawks, UPM Serdang Angels, UTM Pirates and Sabah OSCA Warriors while local teams include KRFC Blackcatz, KRFC Wildcatz, WORC Juniors, UNIMAS Lycans, 1Div, Sibu Swans, Miri Division Rugby Association, Wolfpack, Saints Old Boys, Kenyalang Warriors Rugby Club and GB13.

“Song Kheng Hai Memorial Cup Sevens is one of the tournaments that the Sarawak Rugby Union (SRU) are organising to revive rugby and further promote the sport,” said the SRU president.

“I am so glad that we are able to organise this event because after quite a tedious preparation, we are able to see a good number of participating teams in this tournament which will witness a good mix of junior and senior players.”

Song said MRU officials including referee director Noordin Osman, referee Jasmi Sapturani and development officer Nor Hisham Ibrahim are also in town to render the national body’s support for the event.

“Noordin will be conducting a referee seminar tomorrow (today) while Nor Hisham will be evaluating the Song Kheng Hai Memorial Cup Sevens for star rating for SRU to host major tournaments for MRU,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Cup champions shall receive RM5,000, challenge trophy and medals while the runners-up will get RM2,500, a trophy and medals.

As for the Plate winners, they will receive RM2,000, a trophy and medals while the runners-up will get RM1,000, trophy and medals.

The Bowl champions will receive RM600, a trophy and medals and the runners-up will receive RM400, a trophy and medals. This tournament organised by SRU is sanctioned by Malaysian Rugby (formerly known as Malaysian Rugby Union).

State secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, who is SRU patron, will open the tournament tomorrow (April 8) while Assistant Minister of Urbanisation and Assistant Minister of Infrastructure Development Datuk Talib Zulpilip will represent Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg for the closing ceremony on Sunday.