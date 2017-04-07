Association to hold Eid fashion show on April 23

KUCHING: Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Association (FLSEA) will hold the ‘Eid into Style Runway Trend Show’ at Sarawak Chambers Ballroom, Riverside Majestic Hotel here on April 23, from 2pm onwards.

According to FLSEA chairwoman Datin Anna Sue, the showcase aims to bring together fresh, new and creative trend-setting local talents into the spotlight and give them a path to penetrate the market.

“Sarawak has many young talents but who are yet to be exposed.

“Thus, this project is organised as a platform for the new designers to launch their brands and showcase their products to the public,” said Anna Sue, who is also a renowned Sarawak fashion designer.

A newly formed association, FLSEA hopes to increase the visibility of emerging and established local fashion and lifestyle entrepreneurs by providing them with opportunities to expand and display their works on any possible platform.

“It aims to support fashion entrepreneurs to enter the fashion market, to introduce, promote and create awareness of Sarawak’s products.

“It also provides young fashion designers or entrepreneurs with a platform which connects buyers, guests and other players in the market as well as to motivate and support Sarawak’s youth in entrepreneurship,” she added.

Designers, brands and products participating in the upcoming fashion show include Anna Sue Couture, Ben Nazry, Fatehah, Gavroche, Ihara, Qalandra, Sofia with Ben Nazry, Kait, Nasha, Borneoskin and Marissa Ramsay (Razz Cakes).

For more information, contact Anna Sue Studio at 013-8114515.