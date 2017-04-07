Bipartisan stand against Act 355

State MPs unwavering in their opposition to Bill enhancing Syariah Court’s power

KUCHING: Sarawakian members of Parliament from both sides of the political divide have remained united in their opposition towards a bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355), which was tabled yesterday and then deferred to the next parliamentary sitting.

Julau member of Parliament and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) secretary-general Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum said no matter the outcome, the party would still be against the bill.

“We don’t really know their intention and the decision of the Speaker (Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia). We just assume that everything was done in good faith,” Salang told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Salang said the decision could have been made to give members of Parliament more time to digest the bill’s contents.

“Anyway, we are not going to change our mind,” he stressed.

He pointed out that Sarawakian MPs objected to the bill because it is an opposition bill tabled by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, who has few fans in the state.

“During the Batang Ai by-election in 2009, he said we were still wearing cawat. Later, he accused Christians of converting Muslims. Things like that do not speak well of him as a person and a leader. So when he tabled a

bill like this, how can I be certain that he meant well?” said Salang.

PRS deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, suggested the turn of events was to ensure a win-win situation for Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.

“It allowed PAS to explain the contents of the bill to the public, especially the non-Muslims. As for the BN, at least it gives PAS the opportunity to table it,” he said.

“If it had been passed, it would only create schism between Muslims and non-Muslims, which would result in a divided country.”

Meanwhile, state Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is also Bandar Kuching member of Parliament, also reiterated his opposition to the bill.

He claimed the manner in which the bill was tabled proved there was collusion between Umno and PAS.

“This obvious manipulation and playing of religious issues by the ruling Umno and PAS clearly showed that the non-Umno parties in BN are just irrelevant in the decision-making process of the government,” he claimed.

All BN component parties in Sarawak except the Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) have openly expressed opposition to the bill.