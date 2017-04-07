Bishop, priests renew vows during Chrism Mass

MIRI: Hundreds of Catholics in Miri joined their bishop and priests in the annual Miri Diocesan Chrism Mass, held on Wednesday night at the St. Joseph Cathedral, in a renewal of their sacred baptismal and ordination promises.

Rt Rev Bishop Richard Ng in his homily reminded them particularly the priests to be role models in continuing the special mission of their Lord Jesus Christ in reaching out to the down trodden, marginalised and fringed of the society.

“Today I am blessing priests and myself. These groups of people (the poor and marginalised in society) should be our priority.

“Our Holy Father Pope Francis has a special place in his heart for those suffering and in the fringe of the society. That was why he inaugurated Jubilee Year of Mercy to remind us not to judge, condemn others but be merciful like God is merciful, to reach out with love and in compassion and forgiveness,” he said.

He added through baptism Catholics shared in the priesthood of Christ and thus should relentlessly strengthen their faith, developing programmes of parishes and at the same time reaching out to the less fortunate.

Bishop Richard also urged them to pray for more vocation adding that there was a great shortage of priests in the diocese, with only 21 priests to serve the increasing population.

Miri Diocese forms 53 per cent of Sarawak – stretching from Belaga District in Kapit Division to Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions with a population of 97,000 catholics. Miri alone has 12,000 Catholics.

“Pray for more vocations, we are very short of priests, we can still set up more parishes but with the shortage of priests we can’t. Thus, young man be generous, say yes and serve the Lord,” he stressed.

In keeping with tradition, during the mass the priests renewed their sacred vows and they also received chrism oils blessed by Bishop Richard.