BNM and BOT to collaborate on banking development

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and Thailand’s central bank, Bank of Thailand (BOT), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on banking supervision and financial development cooperation.

The MoU was signed by the governors of both central bank, Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim from Malaysia and Veerathai Santiprabhob from Thailand.

BNM and BOT, in joint statement, said the MoU was to support deepening regional integration and expanding trade and investment linkages between the two countries.

Saying that cross border banking activities were increasingly significant s in the financial system, they said the MoU served as a solid foundation for effective supervision of banking institutions operating in both countries as well as a basis for closer coordination in areas key to ensuring sustainable financial development.

The statement also said the MoU outlined various areas of supervisory and developmental cooperation, including cross-border and on-site supervision, market conduct supervision, consumer protection, financial inclusion, financial literacy, as well as, combatting financial crimes activities.

“The MoU reflects enhanced cooperation between the two authorities to ensure financial stability and sustainable financial development.

“It also provides a strong basis for further development of effective supervisory systems in accordance with principles set out in the Basel Core Principles for Effective Banking Supervision,” they added. — Bernama