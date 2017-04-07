‘DBOS must be allowed to develop other sectors’

KUCHING: Sheda Kuching branch advisor Sim Kiang Chiok said the setting up of Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) is one of eight action plans to propel the state forward in the digital economy.

“We have the financial resources to assist Sarawak. We do not have to compete with the other 90 per cent of Malaysians in using this financial resource.

“I look forward to Sarawakians’ increased ability to compete and be successful in our economy and digital transformation as proposed by the chief minister.”

The DBOS is set up primarily to finance strategic projects namely ICT infrastructure (digital economy), energy sector including power generation as well as oil and gas, urban public transportation and services sector including healthcare and tourism.

Sim hoped the government would allow DBOS to finance other growth sectors when and if the needs arises.

“Sarawak is an autonomous state in Malaysia and for it to enjoy its autonomy, it must also have the ability to provide the necessary facilities for the state to implement its development programme.