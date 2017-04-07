Grilled fish stalls closed by health inspectors after food poisoning incident

SANDAKAN: The famous grilled fish stalls in Pasar Sim Sim (Sim Sim Market) here were closed on April 4 by the Health Department after six people were admitted to the Duchess of Kent Hospital here for food poisoning on April 3.

Sandakan District Health Officer Dr Johari Awang Besar who visited the site today said that the Health Department had decided to close the market in accordance with Section 18 (B) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Awang said an inspection and assessments were conducted on the market by health officers after the department received a notification from the hospital that the six patients were suffering from symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain.

He revealed that there were a few “flaws” that may have caused the food to become unsafe for consumption.

“Raw seafood was stored in ice containers when it is supposed to be refrigerated to ensure that the seafood remains fresh.

“The structure of this market needs to be cleaned and rearranged. We can see that the fans are rusty and dusty and this may caused accumulated dust to come into contact with the food served to customers.

“Action taken under this act has no limit (to how long the market should be closed). This place could be reopened at anytime if upon inspection and assessment it is found to be clean and safe,” he said.

Johari added that the Health Department does not have the intention to close the market for too long as it is popular among tourists.

“I was informed that a gotong-royong (communal work party) is going to be held tomorrow. I believe the MPS (Sandakan Municipal Council) would be helping to clean up too – this would give sellers an opportunity to request from MPS what needs to be improved here,” he said.

Johari said that he personally thinks that the market should be upgraded since it is a haven for tourists.

The six patients being treated are safe and recovering.

All the stalls were ordered to close during the incident, including those selling grilled seafood and beef soup.