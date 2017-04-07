Hockey ‘fast developing’ in city without a field

Men’s Open champions Warrior Hockey Club (left photo) and women’s champions Legend Borneo Pirates pose with their prizes.

MIRI: Warrior Hockey Club beat Goodwood B 2-0 to emerge champions in the men’s open category of the three-day Sarawak Hockey Tour Carnival Miri Edition which concluded last Sunday (April 2), after beating Goodwood A team 2-0.

Third place went to Goodwood B. Champion in the women’s open was The Legend Borneo Pirates who beat out SM Sains Miri while SMK St Columba was third.

Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang won the girl’s Under-17 category with SM Sains Miri second and SMK St Columba third.

The boy’s Under 17 title was lifted by SM Sains Miri while SMK Belaga finished second and SMK St Columba third. The carnival was jointly organised by Warrior Hockey Club, SMK St Columba Hockey Club, State Sports Council (MSN), Ministry of Youths and Sports, Sarawak Education Department and Sarawak Ex Hockey Players Association.

All matches were played at Miri Youth Centre field and prizes were given out by SMK St Columba senior assistant for co-curriculum Mohd Afendi Panglima.

Speaking to the Borneo Post on Wednesday, Miri hockey coach Rudy Naziri said hockey is fast developing in Miri, especially among school students and youths despite the lack of a proper hockey pitch here.

“Miri has become a city, yet it does not even have a hockey field. This is something really sad,” he pointed out.