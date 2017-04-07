Indonesian jailed for killing countryman

TAWAU: A 40-year-old Indonesian man was sentenced to eighteen years’ jail by the Session Court here yesterday for causing the death of his fellow countryman

Judge Egusra Ali meted out the sentence to Adi bin Kadir who pleaded guilty to an amended charge under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of 20 years or a fine, or both.

The accused was charged with causing the death of Mohd Ismali bin Hatta @ Umar, 33, on June 22, 2016 at about 9pm at a farm area at Kg. Ranggu, Mile 9, Apas Road by slashing the neck of the victim.

On the night of the incident, the accused was watching a television when he heard noises in front of the house and went to investigate the area where the dog was barking.

He took a machete with him and crossed a small river that separated the farm and the house.

He squatted to see to see if anyone had trespassed to steal and saw someone about two meters away.

The accused demanded the person identify himself, prompting the latter to shine a torchlight on his face. The startled accused then swung the machete and slashed the victim’s neck.

After the victim fell to the ground, the accused used a torchlight to check and found that it was Umar.

The accused surrendered himself at the Bandar Sri Indah police station at Mile 10, Apas Road at about 10pm.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Safarizan Zakaria prosecuted the case.