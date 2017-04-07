Kolej Laila Taib presents prizes to contest winners

SIBU: Kolej Laila Taib (KLT) held its open day recently, with a host of activities which included the ‘Colour Me’ contest and a Sudoku game competition.

Nine secondary schools here took part in the two competitions.

They were SMK Bandar Sibu, SMK Methodist, SMK Chung Hua, SMK Tung Hua, Catholic High School, SMK Bukit Lima, SMK St Elizabeth, SMK Agama and SMK Bukit Assek.

The Sudoku game was divided into Category A (for lower forms) and Category B (for upper forms).

Category A was won by Lucinda Ting Neng Xin from SMK Bandar Sibu.

In second place was Chou Chen Kin from SMK Methodist while third place went to Queenie Tang Yi Hue of SMK Methodist.

Elvis Wong Fut Lik (SMK Methodist) was fourth followed by Adrina Kong (SMK Bandar Sibu) in fifth.

Category B winners were Lee Jong Feng (SMK Chung Hua), followed by Wong King Beng (SMK Chung Hua), Jasmine Hii (SMK Methodist), Jeffery Wong (SMK Methodist) and Su Souk Siew (Catholic High School).

The ‘Colour Me’ contest was a creativity game where contestants were required to create designs with a theme related to KLT on a plain white T-shirt.

A total of 82 two-member teams took part.

The winners were Ahmad Syafiie Hasbi and Noraishah Maulad Rosland (SMK Bandar Sibu), followed by Nir Dini Fikriyah and Sufiqah Badiman (SMK Methodist), Nur Aimi Athirah Abdul and Nicole Anatassia Stephen (SMK Methodist), Nurul Nasyafika Duno and Malemy Samban Mamat (SMK Chung Hua), and Kong Chan Seeh and Bridget Lu (SMK Tung Hua)

KLT offers six diploma programmes, namely Diploma in Architecture, Diploma in Business Management, Diploma in Civil Engineering, Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Diploma in Quantity Surveying and Diploma in Accounting.

KLT has obtained Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) accreditations as well as recognition from the Public Service Department.

With these accreditations and recognition, graduates from KLT are able to continue their higher learning education with any of the local and overseas universities.