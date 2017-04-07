Love for the job a prerequisite to succeed, students told

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Nursing students were reminded to have a love for the profession to become good in what they do.

Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian who is a cardiologist by profession said those in the medical sector should know that they are dealing with people’s lives everyday, hence they must stay focussed on the job, which calls for a love for the profession.

“What we need in the medical sector are people who love their jobs as I believe they can perform better than those who do not. It’s important to love the job, especially in the medical sector, because people or patients seeking treatment trust us with their lives,” he added.

He was speaking at the launch of the 2017 Regional Nursing Students Conference (RNSC) at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) yesterday.

Dr Sim hoped those in the medical sector look for opportunities to improve their skills such as by attending courses.

He advised student nurses attending the RNSC to pick up other skills and knowledge relevant to the nursing profession.

He considered nurses the “the heart of Borneo” as no matter where they go, their services are needed.

“To succeed as a nurse, one must be ready and push oneself to work hard. It’s a noble and respected profession that not everyone is qualified to do,” he said.

Unimas deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) Prof Mohd Fadzil Abdul Rahman who was also present at the ceremony said there was no end to the quest for knowledge.

He hoped students attending the RNSC find the conference a worthwhile experience.

Organised by final year nursing students of Unimas’ Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, the RNSC is being held at Unimas from April 6 to 7. The main features of the conference are two keynote speakers namely Prof Dr Chair Sek Ying who is director of the University of Hong Kong’s Nethersole School of Nursing and Associate Professor Dr Ho Siew Eng who is International Medical University’s head of Nursing Department.