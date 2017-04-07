Malaysia and UK to further strengthen cooperation on terrorism, extremism

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and United Kingdom are keen to further strengthen their cooperation to counter terrorism and extremism.

Talks between Malaysia’s Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and visiting United Kingdom’s Minister for Asia and the Pacific, Alok Sharma, yesterday centred on further strengthening cooperation on counter terrorism and extremism.

Speaking to reporters after their half-an-hour meeting here yesterday, Nur Jazlan said Malaysia and UK already enjoyed existing cooperation between their security forces on how to tackle international terrorism.

“Malaysia is prepared to share the experience and emulate UK in the implementation of deradicalisation programme to counter terrorism as well as rehabilitate extremists,” he said after receiving a courtesy call from Sharma.

Nur Jazlan also reassured the safety of about 50,000 UK visitors who are visiting or working in Malaysia and urged the

Britons not to worry over negative media reports on the country’s safety.

Sharma, who arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day visit focusing on counter terrorism, security and business links, said the UK and Malaysia were global partners in security and had shared an interest in tackling the terrorist threat.

“Malaysia is a key partner for the UK on countering extremism activities in Southeast Asia since it is ideally placed in the region as a modern, and moderate Islamic nation,” he added.

Sharma stressed that Malaysia and UK enjoyed strong multi dimensional partnership in trade, human rights and education besides sharing ideas on hosting Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). — Bernama