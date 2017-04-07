MCC holds subsidised bin exercise until May 31

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) decided to continue last year’s subsidised bin exercise for ratepayers here effective from April 1 to May 31 this year.

Miri Mayor Adam Yii said the subsidy for 120-litre bins for residential usage was an incentive implemented by the council last year to thank ratepayers in the city for their continuous commitment and cooperation in paying their assessment rates.

“Following the overwhelming response from applicants for the subsidised bins, MCC decided to continue with a similar effort from April 1 to May 31 this year.

“However, the subsidy offer for the 120-litre two-wheel bins this year is on a ‘first come, first served’ basis,” he told The Borneo Post recently.

To qualify for the latest bin subsidy, ratepayers who are interested to apply for the bins have to pay the assessment rate for the whole of 2017 first.

Then, applicants need to fill in a form and pay RM50 per bin.

The application, Yii added, must be submitted to the council’s counter at UTC Miri while the bin may be collected at MCC’s Public Cleaning and Maintenance Section during office hours.

On the bin subsidy, he explained the incentive was first initiated from January to May 31 last year.

For this exercise, applicants need only pay RM50 per bin whereby the rest of the cost was subsidised by the council.

Due to overwhelming response from the public last year, the promotion period was extended to Aug 31, 2016, and thereafter extended again until Oct 31 of the same year.

“During the similar exercise last year, the council received more than 10,000 applications for the subsidised bin.

“The delivery of the bins to the applicants’ respective residences is at the final stage of implementation.”

He also mentioned that some of the bins from the last year’s programme could not be successfully delivered to applicants due to incomplete particulars.

In view of that, he urged ratepayers who have paid for the subsidised bins but have yet to receive them to go to

MCC’s Public Cleaning and Maintenance Section at Level 3A, Multi-storey Carpark during office hours.

To claim the bins, the applicants who applied last year have to present the application form and receipt by April 30 this year.