Police personnel hold thanksgiving mass to celebrate Police Day

Serian Police Department officers with Rector Father Paul Herry (second row centre) after the Mass.

SERIAN: St Theresa’s Church here held a thanksgiving mass for police personnel and their families in conjunction with the 210th Police Day anniversary celebration yesterday.

“On  behalf  of the officer in charge of Serian Police Department, we thank Rector Fr Paul Herry for arranging the mass,” said Inspector Jasni Nimos.

“Our police personnel here are working day and night to ensure the people’s safety so we want to be friends of the people,” he added.

Inspector Jasni prayed that God will be with them in executing their duties and to safeguard the peace and unity of the community and the town.

Rector Fr Paul Herry thanked the police for their peacekeeping effort to ensure the people and the town are safe.

He hoped that the friendship between the community and the police in Serian would be maintained.

The mass was followed by morning tea fellowship during which Jasni presented a gift to the rector.

Also present were chairman of the Parish Council Dennis Sung, the Catholic Senior Citizens Fellowship (CSCF) vice-chairman Alphonsus Naming and CSCF members.

