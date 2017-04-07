Provincial govt focus to develop Batulicin industrial zone

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: South Kalimantan provincial government will focus on finalizing the construction of Batulicin industrial zones in Tanah Bumbu to be developed sooner as a predetermined program, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of South Kalimantan Development Planning Board (Bappeda) Nurul Fajar Desira here on Thursday said the Batulicin industrial zone will be a focus in the 2018 development plan.

According to him, there are four industrial zones currently in South Kalimantan, namely a special economic zone (KEK) in Kotabaru, Batulicin industrial zone, Jorong industrial zone and Mantuil industrial zone.

Of the four industrial area, he added, only Batulicin is considered the most ready to be developed first, compared to other industrial areas.

“Much of the infrastructure in the Batulicin is ready, including 500 hectares of land, existing management bodies, existing ports, airports also available. Moreover recommendation of “anchor industry “or area managers are also ready,” he said.

Government together with related parties, then just push and supplement any deficiency to develop the steel industry in the area.

The provincial government, he added, will seek to hold the parties concerned. For the development of industry will cooperate with the Ministry of Industry, Pelindo will be held for port development, airport development took Angkasa Pura and so on.

This development program, he added, will be delivered directly to the President Joko Widodo in a monet the governor get the opportunity to convey various flagship programs of South Kalimantan.