Red carpet walk for JIB, DIB pageants at BCCK on May 14

KUCHING: Fifteen contestants have made it to the final round of the Jejaka Idola Berkarisma (JIB) 2017 slated to be held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on May 14.

They are Raphael Edward, Kumaresan Krishnan, Muhd Raihan Hamdan, Wee Kim Ho, Muhamad Syahmi Nasaruddin, Mohd Yunus Yahya, Rodney Frazer, Qaddar Jerry, Vincent Mallang Alfred, Mustafa Kipli, Richard Jihun, Elexson Nillian, Mohd Rizal Hisham Ahda, Awang Irwan Zulqarnain Awang Zulfikri and William Asun.

They were selected after beating 16 other contestants who sashayed down the runway at the semi-final held at Sarawak Chamber, Riverside Majestic Hotel in Kuching recently.

According to organising chairman Awang Arabie Awang Bujang, the contestants were assessed on their appearance, poise and confidence, catwalk and also during the question-and-answer session with the judges which comprised of JIB 2013 Ricky Raca’ Kimwah, RTM newcaster Arm Amran as well as pageant professionals Neng Yanti Ismail and Reza Ali.

Meanwhile the 15 female finalists for the Dewi Idola Berkarisma (DIB) 2017 are Syaza Shuhaida Abdul Ellias, Cammielye Oliver Rega, Morgan Christincey Baru, Jessy Gantle, Trisdewi Trisno, Neng Ayu Ahmat, Liz Salsadila Shahmat, Victoria Yuyun Kapple, Bibiana Green, Nabila Diyana Zakaria, Pryscilla Issah Wilson Ungam, Mardatie Ratino, Nur Hidayatul Osman, Esscaderie Regelar Derik and Isfa Natasha Baki. They were chosen out of 30 contestants in the semi-final round.

Awang Arabie, who is also managing director of Petra Enterprise which is organising the competition, said that they had a hard time choosing the finalists as all of the semi-finalists’ performances went beyond their expectations.

“The finalists will be carrying out various activities such as JIB and DIB talent search, photography sessions to determine the winner of Mr Photogenic and Miss Photogenic, and many more.

“They will also camp out for a week approaching the grand finale day. I hope all finalists

are mentally and physically prepared as there are many more challenges they have to face throughout this competition,” he added.

The semi-final round featured contestants donned in designs by local fashion designers including Andini Diman Tailor, Keringkam Jingga Bridal, Wagner John, Ehsan Hail Couture, D’Jejari Emas Bridal Studio, Latip’s Collection, Bona Xavier Dressmaker, Rozie Khan Couture, Lyona Stephen, Aidil Avante Splendour, Philip Reynold, Hafiz Dressmaker, Azie Zaini Creation, Jyiek Couture and Cosry.

It is sponsored by Natural Image Studio, Ninetys Image, Ar Transjaya Sdn Bhd & Transportation & Car Rental, Dayang Siti Homestay Kampung Buntal, Riverside Majestic Hotel, Grand Margherita Hotel, CityOne Megamall, Boulevard Shopping Mall, Summer Mall Samarahan, Vogue, Ibrahim Perfume, Lance Court Resort D’Cove Family Park dan My Paul Creation.