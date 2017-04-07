‘Road connectivity vital to developing digital economy’

KUCHING: Sarawak requires good quality road connectivity in order to develop its digital economy.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing explained that global e-commerce transactions in the state could not be fulfilled without good road access.

He cited the example of how buyers outside the state could place orders for bananas online, but without road access, the fruits would not reach buyers.

“We cannot bring the bananas through the virtual mode. We need to build roads. In the next 15 years, 3,000km of roads are to be built to connect various places all over Sarawak,” he said during the launch of a two-day seminar on the management and maintenance of road assets yesterday.

The minister of infrastructure development and transportation said using performance-based contracts is timely as Sarawak is in dire need of quality roads.

“My duty is to connect not only point A to point B, but also to make sure that the land is accessible to people who want to develop it. The land can be improved if there is accessibility,” he said.

During a press conference, he pointed out that Kapit will no longer be ‘an island within Borneo’ when the over 200km Sibu-Kanowit-Song-Kapit link is completed.

“In the next three to four years, Kapit will be completely different. We have construction now from Kapit to Baleh Dam, I think 123km of road.

“Kapit Division per se will see a different landscape. You can still use the express boats if you like but it’s faster to drive. The link is from Sibu to Kanowit, to Song and then Kapit. From Kapit, it’s another 120km to Ulu Baleh,” he said.

Masing, who is also Baleh assemblyman, said the road project is thanks to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“Once that is done, we will be connected to the rest of Sarawak,” he said.