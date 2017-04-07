Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ price in Malaysia unveiled, preorder starts on April 11!

Samsung Malaysia Electronics will initiate a 3-day pre-order promotion of its latest flagship smartphone — Galaxy S8/S8+ in Malaysia next week.

As early as 10:00am on 11thApril 2017, Samsung Malaysia’s pre-order site will go live and fans can place their order to be among the first proud owners of their very own Galaxy S8 and S8+,and enjoy the specially bundled accessories and more!

Pre-order customers will receive a Limited Edition Starter Kit that consists of a clear cover, a screen protector, a wireless charger stand, and a USB Type-C cable for a seamless mobile set up. Adding on to the rewards, Samsung is also giving away a sleek 5,100mAh battery pack that promises to give users an extra fuss-free battery boost for added convenience.

The pre-order promotion does not end here. All pre-orders of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ also come with an extra benefit, the Samsung Protection Plus, covering mechanical and electrical breakdowns as well as accidental damage to help users prepare for the unexpected. With this extended service, users will receive a 1-year screen crack protection that allows for one-time replacement in a 12-month period for accidental damage claim; andan additional 1-year extended warranty.

All this bundled package worth over RM900 is complimentary when you purchase the Galaxy S8 or S8+ via the special pre-order at their recommended retail price of RM3,299 and RM3,699 respectively.

Head over to Mdroid for more details on the preorder of Galaxy S8/S8+ in Malaysia.