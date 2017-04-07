Sasa rallies arm wrestlers to develop the sport

KUCHING: Sarawak Armsport Association (Sasa) is looking forward to working with the state Ministry for Youth and Sports and Solidarity to develop arm wrestling in Sarawak.

Sasa president Matthew Barin has urged youngsters to join the activity not only to keep them active and healthy but also to help popularize the sport.

“This sport is not only keeping the healthy lifestyle but can unite all arm wrestlers and supporters,” he said after paying a courtesy call on the minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong at his office in Masja complex in Petra Jaya here on Wednesday.

“Sasa, our association provides free coaching and training for all arm wrestling enthusiasts. Our centralised training center is at Premier 101 Gym,” he revealed.

Sasa will also be holding another series of the Premier 101 Community Club Charity Arm Wrestling Competition on May 5 and 6.

“All are invited to join the competition. There will be eight categories contested this year and higher prizes offered due to more demand from the pullers. For the record, last year there were only three categories contested. We are having arm wrestlers from West Malaysia and Sabah. Some from foreign countries has also booked their tickets to join us here. We wish to see more pullers this year,” Matthew said.

Competition entry fee is RM30 and all participants will receive a free tournament T-shirt and coupon worth RM10 to qualify for a lucky draw.