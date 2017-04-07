St Thomas’ Cathedral to hold special Holy Week, Easter services

KUCHING: St Thomas’ Cathedral at McDougall Road will hold special services for Holy Week and Easter from this Sunday, which is Palm Sunday.

The Dean of St Thomas’ Cathedral, the Very Reverend Michael Buma Galami, said all are welcome to attend the services to remember and reflect on Jesus Christ’s journey to the Cross as well as to celebrate His glorious resurrection.

“This is a very special time to truly recommit ourselves to Almighty God. Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday with Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, then the Last Supper and institution of the Holy Eucharist on Maundy Thursday to Good Friday when we remember Christ’s suffering and death for our sins on the Cross, and of course his victorious resurrection – conquering sin and death – so that we could have everlasting life, which we celebrate during Easter,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

“Remember the Good News of John 3:16, which says, ‘For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life’. Do join us for worship at the various services.”

On Palm Sunday, there will be Holy Communion with hymns in English at 6.30am, Procession and Solemn Liturgy at 8.15am, Holy Communion in Mandarin at 10.30am, as well as Evening Prayer with Holy Communion and Procession at 5.30pm.

Palm crosses, which will be made by volunteers at the Cathedral tomorrow (Saturday), will be distributed during all four services.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be Holy Communion with sermon and hymns at 7.30pm.

The Solemn Liturgy on Maundy Thursday will be at 7.30pm followed by the Stripping of the Altar.

The Vigil will be from 9pm to midnight at the Lady Chapel.

On Good Friday, there will be Morning Prayer, Litany, Good Friday Liturgy and Veneration of the Cross at 6.45am; Good Friday Liturgy and Veneration of the Cross at 8.15am; Mandarin Service at 10.30am; followed by Stations of the Cross at noon; and Evening Prayer with sermon and hymns at 4pm.

The Great Easter Vigil and Renewal of Baptismal Vows on Easter Eve will begin at 8pm with the lighting of the Paschal Candle.

On Easter Sunday, there will be Holy Communion with hymns at 6.30am, followed by Procession and Solemn Liturgy at 8.15am, Holy Communion in Mandarin at 10.30am, and Evening Prayer with Holy Communion and Procession at 5.30pm.

For more information, contact the parish office on 082-242625 or 082-230376.