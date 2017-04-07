Students attend first class at Pzhen Deelite Academy

KUCHING: A total of 10 students who enrolled for the Pzhen Deelite Academy Bake and Cake Arts full time training programme attended their first class yesterday.

They will have the opportunity to learn from a number of experienced chefs, including George Germann from Switzerland who has been in the industry for 50 years.

He has served famous celebrities and royal dignitaries such as Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Elton John, Tina Turner, Queen Elizabeth, the Sultan of Brunei and the royal family of Saudi Arabia, to name a few.

According to programme director Agnes Chin, the class gives students the ability to further their interest in the culinary arts and use skills gained to find a job that they can enjoy.

“This class is an important foundation. It is intensive and full and what is exceptional is we have instructors with over 50 years of experience who are internationally recognised,” Chin said.

She added that the course is not about getting certificates, but to produce students who will have confidence in the culinary field and be professionals in their course of duty.

“We are excited to introduce this course for the first time in Sarawak and I believe a lot can be learned from it,” Chin said, adding that the response was overwhelming for the first intake.

“However we had to make the number small as we want to concentrate on each student, but since the course is for three months, we will have another two sessions this year,” she added.

Among the subjects the students will learn are European breads, cakes, desserts and pastries as well as Asian breads, snacks and desserts. Apart from George, other chefs who will instruct the class are Calvin Sim, Tay Kim Ling and Tan Hui Chin.