Swinburne launches strategy to be world-class university

KUCHING: Swinburne University of Technology has launched a new university strategy with a vision to be a world-class university that creates social and economic impact through science, technology and innovation.

According to its vice-chancellor Prof Linda Kristjanson, the vision would motivate all concerned to move forward and affirm their pledge to create a positive impact in a fast-paced world that is constantly changing.

“This vision builds on our strengths. More than 100 years ago, Swinburne opened its doors with a commitment to education and community service and this commitment to employment-focused, high-quality education continues. We have a demonstrated record of effective industry engagement and a wealth of scientific and technological expertise.

“Our culture is characterised by an entrepreneurial spirit and innovative thinking and we know that our world-ranked research programmes position us to tackle complex challenges and advance frontiers of knowledge. As we drive forward our 2025 Vision and Strategy, we will also celebrate the tremendous milestone of 25 years as a university,” she added.

Swinburne’s vision and strategy will come to life through strategic projects delivering on three key result areas (KRA), namely Future Ready Learners, Research With Impact and Innovative Enterprise.

Through its Future Ready Learners KRA, Swinburne will work to transform the future of education and give students the knowledge, adaptability, experience and global outlook they will need to succeed in the careers of the future.

Its Research With Impact KRA will see the strengthening of the university’s global presence and reputation in order to transform industry and communities through meaningful social and economic impact whereas its Innovative Enterprise KRA will help Swinburne meet its goal to be an innovative and globally capable enterprise known for its agility and responsiveness, and is equipped to deliver excellence

Swinburne University of Technology was first established in 1909 as a technical college in Melbourne, Australia and received its university status in 1992.

In 2000, the university established its only international branch campus, in Kuching, Malaysia.