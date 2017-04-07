Those aspiring to be civil engineers can enroll at i-CATS

KUCHING: International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (i-CATS) is calling for anyone who aspires to become a civil engineer to enroll for a Diploma in Civil Engineering at the college.

According to head of i-CATS School of Engineering, Ting Kung Chuang, the overarching theme of the School of Engineering is enhancing quality of life through a sustainable approach to engineering practice and design.

“In Sarawak, it has been forecast that government-led initiatives such as the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) and the Sarawak Socio-Economic Transformation Plan (SETP) will generate a host of career opportunities for engineering graduates. With numerous infrastructure and road-building projects within Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole, engineers play a very important role in state and nation building,” he said.

The Diploma in Civil Engineering programme prepares graduates for a wide range of career opportunities within Malaysia and abroad.

“Our graduates can look forward to careers across the commercial and industrial sectors in Construction Management, Structural Engineering, Traffic Engineering and many more.”

They can apply for a wide variety of positions such as Assistant Engineer, Supervisor, Maintenance and Service Technician, and Technical Assistant.

To complete the programme, students are required to undergo a 4-month internship.

Enrolment for the Diploma in Civil Engineering is ongoing until April 10.

Students who have completed the SPM/SPMV with a minimum of three credits including Mathematics and one science/technical subject and a pass in English are eligible to enter.

Applications will also be considered for those who have completed an MQA Accredited Certificate in Engineering/Technology programme (MQF Level 3) with a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average of 2.0.

For further information on the Diploma in Civil Engineering programme and various financial assistance, school leavers and their parents are invited to visit the i-CATS West Campus at Jalan Stampin Timur, Kuching or call 082-570888/451533.

Information can also be obtained from i-CATS’ website www.icats.edu.my.