UCTS’ open day this weekend promises lots of excitement

SIBU: University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) will hold its Open Day 2017 at its campus here this weekend.

It runs from 9am until to 9pm on Saturday and 9am till 2pm on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, vice chancellor of UCTS Professor Dato Dr Abdul Hakim Juri said during the event, students and parents could get direct consultation with UCTS staff on current programmes offered in UCTS.

He said UCTS is providing scholarship for foundation studies and those who had obtained minimum 2A, 2B and 1C in their SPM examination may apply.

Apart from that, Board of Directors Scholarship is also available for undergraduates.

He said that Board of Directors Scholarship would cover part of the course fee.

“We invite everyone, not just in Sarawak, but also outside Sarawak to come and visit our campus and feel the green environment in UCTS and get to know about our university,” he said.

This year’s theme is ‘Feel the Difference’.

He said activities to be held included entrepreneur zone, food station, blood donation, AutoFest, Zumba aerobic, health screening, indoor games, student performance, cat competition, Miss UCTS, campus and hostel tour and sand arts painting.

He also said there were a few competitions that members of the public could participate such as sketch competition, AutoFest, FIFA tournament, and cat competition.

Videography competition is only open to students from higher learning institutions.

“This is a great time to visit our campus.

“Many people are afraid to come in on normal days, but we actually welcome everyone. The security is there to protect our students of course, but we welcome everyone,” he pointed out.

He also said that those coming for the Open Day will be given a lucky draw coupon each.

“It will be a fun weekend with many creative activities this year compared to previous years.

“Those from rural areas who need transport may call 084-367300.

“Just talk to any of our marketing staff and we will try to help with the transportation,” he said.

For more information on the Open Day, visit www.ucts.edu.my or visit the facebook page at University College of Technology Sarawak.