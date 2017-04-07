Windfall from Toto 4D Jackpot for punters from Selangor, Sabah

KUCHING: Two lucky winners from Selangor and one from Sabah won the RM17.1 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on March 25.

Sports Toto Malaysia in a statement said the duo from Selangor shared the bigger portion of the jackpot by taking home a whopping RM8,515,433.45 each; while the other winner from Sabah won RM89,166.85 from buying an i-System ticket.

The first winner from Selangor told Sports Toto that after the tomb sweeping day on

March 25, he placed a bet on his house number and his daughter’s identity card number – 3839 and 6816.

“This must be a blessing from my ancestors after the tomb sweeping day.

“I was having dinner with my daughter when she found out that I hit the jackpot. I could not finish the dinner as I wanted to go home and check the ticket,” said the 49-year-old food seller, adding that he was too excited and unable to sleep well for the past two days.

The winner, who bought a System 3 ticket which also won him an additional RM672, said he would share the winnings with his siblings and plan for early retirement.

“I am glad that now I do not have to worry about my daughter’s education expenses.”

The second winner from Selangor who is a 64-year-old retiree, said the winning pair of 4D numbers – ‘3839 & 0322’ – were the car registration numbers of his neighbour’s new cars.

“I never won anything from my own car numbers, so I decided to bet on my neighbour’s new car numbers which turned out to be a fortune,” he said.

The RM8.5 million winnings were shared by himself, his wife and two sons.

“We have a pool of money contributed by every family member and we will use the money to buy numbers.

“We thought we only won the second prize of Toto 4D without knowing that we had also won the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 until the next morning when I went to the outlet to check the results,” he said.

The lucky family planned to use the prize money to settle their house and car loans, go for a vacation and pay for their parents’ medical bill.

Their System 4 ticket also won them an additional RM336.