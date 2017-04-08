Latest News World 

18 hurt as train ploughs into lorry in Poland

Emergency services work at the scene of a collision between a train and a truck in Schodnia, south Poland, on April 7, 2017 -AFP photo

WARSAW: A train crashed into a lorry at a level crossing in Poland on Friday, injuring 18 passengers, seven seriously.

The injured were airlifted to hospitals, Pawel Fratczak, a spokesman for Polish national firefighters, told AFP.

“The train was carrying between 250 and 300 passengers. One of the carriages derailed,” he said, adding that an investigation was underway to establish the cause of the crash.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon at a level crossing near the town of Ozimek, in southwest Poland.

Fratczak said that the lorry driver was not injured in the accident.

But pictures in local media show his truck was completely wrecked. -AFP

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of