AirAsia opens sales office in Kuching

KUCHING: AirAsia Bhd has opened a sales office at Sarawak Plaza Shopping Mall, in the heart of the city, and it commenced operations yesterday.

AirAsia head of commercial, Spencer Lee said the office will strengthen the commitment of the airline to Kuching in providing better connectivity for Sabah and Sarawak and beyond.

He said the sales office will serve as another channel to cater for AirAsia’s guests who are unable to book their flights online.

“We also hope to provide more seamless services to our guests in and out of Kuching with the opening of the sales office,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the sales office offer services such as flight bookings to all AirAsia and AirAsia X’s route network, as well as sale of exclusive AirAsia merchandise.

Spencer said currently AirAsia connects Kuching with 10 destinations, with a total of 211 weekly flights for both international and domestic routes.

In conjunction with the opening of the sales office, AirAsia is offering an exclusive promotion with a 20 per cent discount on online fares to destinations such as from Kuching to Pontianak, Penang and Kota Bharu and Kuala Lumpur to Seoul, Changsha, Bangkok and Jakarta.

The promotional fares are available exclusively at the AirAsia sales office from today to April 9, 2017, and for travel from April 18 to Nov 20, 2017. — Bernama