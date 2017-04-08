Sarawak 

Applications to open for Stutong Ramadan stalls

KUCHING: Applications for Ramadan stalls at the Stutong Commercial Centre and Stutong Community Market carparks will open on Monday (April 10).

Stallholders can sell cooked food, drinks, and festive goods from May 27 to June 24.

“Those who are interested to operate Ramadan Bazaar 2017 stalls can get the application form from the One Stop Service Counter D, Lobby at MBKS from April 10 during office hours,” Kuching South City Council (MBKS) said in a statement yesterday.

The deadline to submit applications is noon of April 27.

Successful applicants will be required to attend a food handler course, go for a medical check-up, and receive a typhoid vaccination at their own cost.

The rental fee per stall is RM200 throughout the trading period.

