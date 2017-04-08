Attempt to smuggle foreigners into state foiled

MIRI: The Brunei immigration authority foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign nationals into the state via the Sungai Tujoh border checkpoint near here early yesterday.

According to a Malaysian Immigration officer here, the car came from Brunei and underwent routine check upon reaching the checkpoint.

“Every vehicle, whether from Brunei or Malaysia, must undergo inspection here before being allowed to pass. It was during this check that the Brunei Immigration officers discovered two men hiding inside the trunk – both foreigners. The driver of that car is also believed to be a foreigner,” said the Malaysian Immigration officer.

A photo depicting the two men inside the car’s trunk has gone viral on social media since the detection.

However, it is not clear as to what becomes of the car driver and his two ‘secret passengers’ as the case is being investigated by the Brunei immigration authority.