Bursa Malaysia ends marginally higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended marginally higheryesterday, driven by buying interest in selected heavyweights and lower liners.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.16 points to1,741.72 from Thursday’s close of 1,739.56, after moving between 1,736.21 and1,741.74.

The key index opened 1.26 points higher at 1,740.82.

Market breadth was negative with 535 losers and 425 gainers, while 373counters were unchanged, 386 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume increased to 5.22 billion units worth RM3.39 billion from Thursday’s3.86 billion units worth RM3.0 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank increased six sen to RM9, Public Bank roseeight sen to RM20, Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM7.78, Sime Darby wasflat at RM9.32 and TNB fell eight sen to RM13.68.

Among actives, Iris Corp perked three sen to 18.5 sen, SKH Consortium wentup 1.5 sen to 15.5 sen, Netx Holdings and Dagang Nexchange each added one sen atfour sen and 45.5 sen, respectively.

Johan Holdings surged 9.5 sen to 33 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum climbed 2.5sen to 47.5 sen.

The regional markets were mixed following the US cruise missiles attack onan air base in Syria.Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.36 per cent to 18,664.63, Singapore’s StraitsTimes Index inched up 0.05 per cent to 3,177.27, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Indexfell 0.03 per cent to 24,267.30 and Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index declined0.47 per cent to 5,653.49.

The FBM Emas Index increased 9.62 points to 12,413.36, FBMT100 Indeximproved 11.08 points to 12,040.56 and the FBM 70 gave up 0.81 of-a-point to14,676.75.

The FBM Ace surged 119.10 points to 6,193.94 and the FBM Emas Shariah Indexinched up 3.77 points to 12,882.93.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 17.74 points to 15,704.04, thePlantation Index fell 5.81 points to 8,163.78 and the Industrial Index eased0.82 of-a-point to 3,258.44.

Main Market turnover increased to 3.27 billion units worth RM3.09 billionfrom Thursday’s 2.62 billion units worth RM2.76 billion.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 1.70 billion shares valued at RM256.32million from 985.87 million shares valued at RM215.38 million yesterday.

Warrants decreased to 248.69 million units worth RM35.67 million fromThursday’s 251.43 million units worth RM29.35 million.

Consumer products accounted for 208.77 million shares traded on the MainMarket, industrial products (709.02 million), construction (180.79 million),trade and services (1.37 billion), technology (249.43 million), infrastructure(6.79 million), SPAC (1.13 million), finance (224.09 million), hotels (7.71million), properties (279.07 million), plantations (25.75 million), mining(46,000), REITs (6.61 million) and closed/fund (0).

For further information on stocks and prices, please visit www.bursamalaysia.com.