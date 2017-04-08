Cash prizes to be won in May Fest fishing competition

MIRI: Cash prizes totalling RM16,600 await winners in the 2017 May Fest Miri River Mouth Daiwa Fishing Competition to take place in conjunction with Labour Day on May 1.

The champion will walk away with RM10,000 while the second and third placed winners will receive RM3,000 and RM1,000 respectively, followed by RM500 for the fourth place and RM300 for the fifth place.

The sixth to 10th placed winners will each receive a cash prize of RM200 while the 11th to 15th placed receive RM100.

There will be a special prize of RM300 for the heaviest catch which is above the tournament record of 30kg.

All top 15 winners will also receive Daiwa products in the form of fishing reels, bags, fishing rods or fishing lines.

Registration for the competition is still open and those who wish to take part can obtain the entry forms from Chop Hock Cheong Hin Fishing Tackle (016-8751588), Ek Fatt Sport Fishing Enterprise (085-431659), Tho and Son Fishing Trading

(016-8703747), Soon Ming Trading and Servicing Co (085-654392), X Gear (085-413680), Ek fatt Merdeka Mall (010-9729938), My Tackles (085-657082) and New Tackle Enterprise Permyjaya (085-414307).

The first 500 to register will each receive a free Daiwa t-shirt. The registration fee is RM100 per person and the closing date is April 30. Those registering after the closing date will be charged a late fee of RM120.

Participants who have confirmed their registration can use the ‘participants confirmation slip’ provided by the organiser to purchase Daiwa products at offer prices from authorised Daiwa retailers here.

Furthermore the first 20 participants to spend RM600 or more on Daiwa products on a single receipt at Ek Fatt Sport Fishing or X Gear can participate in the competition for free.