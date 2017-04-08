Dream match between rivals Chong Wei and Lin Dan tomorrow

Lee (right) returns fire against Hong Kong’s Vincent Wong Wing Ki. Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi Lee and Wong shake hands after their match. Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: Fans’ expectations for a dream match in the finals between Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan in the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open badminton championship will come true when Lee eased to a 21-12, 21-9 victory in 39 minutes against Hong Kong player Vincent Wong Wing Ki.

Lee was in top form as he powered his way to victory, much to the delight of thousands of fans watching at Stadium Perpaduan Petra Jaya here.

The 35-year-old world number one is the only Malaysian left in the competition after his compatriots were defeated in their respective matches.

He was expected to take on reigning Olympic champion Chen Long of China, but instead faced Wong in the semifinals after the former was forced to bow out due to a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, Lin Dan beat fifth-seeded Son Wan Ho of South Korea in a thrilling three-setter in the semifinals at Stadium Perpaduan Petra Jaya here earlier today.

Lin had suffered a fall during his match against Son and had to return to the hotel early for physiotherapy treatment and rest in preparation for the coming finals match.

The match against Lee will see the two stars clash once more as they live up to their status of having one of the greatest rivalries in badminton. The two have faced each other a total of 37 times, with Lin coming out on top in most of their matches.

Lee, however, drew the adoration of the country after he beat Lin Dan in last year’s Rio Olympics, emerging with a silver medal after going down to Chen Long in the finals.

Eleven years ago, Lee beat Lin in the Malaysia Open in Kuching at the Sarawak Indoor Stadium.

“After 11 years I am back in the same tournament, same stadium and meeting the same opponent Lin Dan,” said Lee.

“It is not only the Malaysian fans who are anxiously waiting for this match, but the whole world,” he said after the match.

“I will try my very best to beat him again tomorrow and he is in good form now after having beat his opponents in three sets in the first round, quarterfinals and semi-finals.

“Both of us have done the best preparations for this event and I hope all the fans will come and support me tomorrow and we hope to give them a good show,” he added.

Regarding his semi-final opponent, Lee said he knew that the younger player from Hong Kong would pressure him all the way and added that he did his best to stay focused on his game.