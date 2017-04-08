Curtin Malaysia offers 10-week intensive English programme

MIRI: Those who wish to improve their command of the English language can take a 10-week Intensive English Programme (IEP) being run by the Department of Culture and Language Studies of Curtin University, Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) starting April 11.

The programme covering skills in listening, reading, writing, speaking and grammar is designed to improve students’ academic English proficiency and enable them to meet the requirements for entering university. It is also suitable for those looking to improve their employment prospects or communicate more effectively when travelling or conducting business overseas.

The 20-hour a week programme runs from Monday to Friday and students are expected to complete the programme by June 14.

The IEP features interactive classes where students have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the dynamic intricacies of the English language.

Curtin IEP lecturer, David Patenaude in a statement said students would get to practise their language skills in activities both in and outside the classroom.

“The programme offers both an IELTS preparation programme for students who wish to pursue further academic plans as well as a general English programme for those more interested in simply improving their English communication skills,” said Patenaude.

Students are placed at the appropriate IEP level based on their Placement Test results. Students interested in taking a free placement test can call +60 85 444 215 or email lydia.m@curtin.edu.my.

One can also visit the Department of Culture and Language Studies’ webpage at http://humanities.curtin.edu.my/departments/culture-and-language-studies/intensive-english-programme/.