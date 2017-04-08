Don’t sell outboard engines for fast cash, fishermen told

LIMBANG: Fishermen receiving assistance in the form of outboard engines, under the 1Azam programme are urged to make full use of the engines to improve their income and economy of their families, instead of selling the engines for quick cash.

Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah stressed that the various assistance made available by the government were aimed at alleviating the financial burden of fishermen and to enhance their living standard.

“Make full use of the engine given by the government to make a living as a fishermen.

“Should you not need such assistance anymore, you can return it to the government agency that provides them, so that it could be given to other deserving recipients,” he said yesterday at the handing over of National Key Result Area-Low Income Household (NKRA-LIH) 1Azam (Azam Tani) assistance.

A total of 31 outboard engines with 15, 30 and 40 horsepower (HP) were given to selected fishermen in the Limbang Distrct.

Among those present were a representative of Limbang Resident Hamidah Halpi, manager of the Area Fishermen Association (PNK) Limbang Stredella Romina Lynne and chairman of PNK Limbang Sondit Mail, special officer to the Limbang Parliamentarian Nur Faris Hasli and Razedy Abdul Hamid from Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM)

Hasbi added that besides fishing, fishermen need to be creative and diversify their income sources including venturing into the Small and Medium Scale (SMEs) industry and downstream processing activities.

He said LKIM and PNK Limbang provided facilities and assistance to fishermen for them to develop their activities .

“Besides assistance for fishing, Limbang PNK also provides various other services including consultancy services so that fishermen could develop their ventures such as processing of fish crackers and fish balls,” he said, adding that many had been successful in reaping good returns.

He also encouraged fishermen to venture into aquaculture projects as an alternative to generate extra income.