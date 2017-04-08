DUN sitting dates set from May 11 to 22

KUCHING: The first meeting of the second session of the 18th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will be held from May 11 to May 22.

DUN secretary Semawi Mohamad, in a notice dated April 6 to all the state assembly persons, said the opening ceremony of the new session will be held on May 11 by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Last year, Sarawak had increased its state assembly seats from 71 to 82 after the delineation exercise conducted by the Election Commission.

Semawi stated that in line with the DUN Standing Order 19, the respective state assembly persons could submit not more than 10 oral questions for the coming sitting.

The written notice containing the questions must reach the DUN secretary by April 20, he noted.