e-Halal.com eyes more participation from suppliers to register

KUALA LUMPUR: e-Halal.com, the one-stop global halal platform, hopes more related industry players will register their companies on its directory.

e-Halal.com, launched in May 2016, currently has some 2,000 halal goods and services suppliers registered in its database.

Its Business Development executive, Farhizad Salleh, said these companies would be able to promote their products through e-Halal.com on various platforms to the global market.

“We can help promote the suppliers’ products at various events where we would bring along their brochures or even products for display at our booth.

“We also do promotions on our website and social media platforms.

“We have several promotion packages and the suppliers can also apply to use e-Halal logo for their marketing purposes,” he told Bernama when met at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase 2017 (Mihas 2017) held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

e-Halal.com is an initiatve under the Halal Industry Development Corp.

It functions as one-stop global halal directory, enabling and safeguarding producers of halal goods and services to reach the world of e-commerce and expand their businesses worldwide.

Accoding to its website, e-Halal.com allows suppliers of halal products and services to publish information about their companies, relevant certification, products and product packages.

The information is then shared with all e-Halal.com’s e-commerce partners and affiliates to maximise reach and exposure to prospective buyers worldwide.

Farhizad said e-Halal.com, which planned to expand in the global market, had also opened branches in Indonesia and China, which have a bigger market, to cater to their consumers’ need.

For Indonesia, he said, e-Halal.com had partnered with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the umbrella organisation of the Indonesian business chambers and associations.

“We have special teams for Indonesia and China to manage our localised website.

Visitors to e-Halal.com with IP addresses near these two countries will be directed to the respective website.

But they can still view the main webpage just with a click on e-Halal.com’s logo,” he said.

Registration on e-Halal.com directory is free and the companies are needed to submit their details, business registration certificate, halal certificate and relevant documents. — Bernama