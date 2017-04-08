Groom a successor for the future, NGOs told

KOTA SAMARAHAN: All leaders of youth non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should groom a successor for the future, said Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

What leaders need to do is not to be stingy in sharing their knowledge and be ready to make way for newcomers who aspire to become leaders.

“All youths should be pro-active when it comes to planning the future of the organisation. Being pro-active is a sign the NGO is functioning well,” he added.

What is important is the NGO is functioning efficiently and serves its purpose.

Abdul Karim who is also Asajaya assemblyman revealed this yesterday when he attended the Asajaya branch Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) triennial general meeting (TGM) held at Asajaya Sports Complex on Wednesday.

He was elected the branch’s chairman for the 2017-2019 term while Mohamad and Malim Dubi were elected first and second deputy chairman respectively.

“I hope the newly elected branch committee members do their best to contribute to development in Asajaya. I also hope all of them would be efficient when executing their duties as committee members,” he said.

Sixty branch members attended the TGM.