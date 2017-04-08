Illegal investments record loss of RM91.9 million

KUALA LUMPUR: A loss of RM91.9 million involving 249 cases of illegal investments was recorded by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) as from Jan 1 until now.

Commercial CID director, Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said it involves investment in Forex currency (RM4,894,373.50), gold (RM24,305,462.70), a real estate project (RM27,835,650), shares (RM5,239,938.80), agriculture (RM85,411), livestock (RM99,000), business (RM10,154,151) and others (RM17,424,429).

Acryl Sani said the case is among four types of commercial crimes which caused a loss of RM144,163,197.09 in the same period.

He said three other types of crimes involve 645 African cases or Romance Scams with losses of (RM26,362,129.48), 780 Telecommunications Fraud Case (RM18,013,477.80) and 1,991 Shop Online cases (E-Commerce) (RM7,889,439.78).

Acryl Sani advised the public to be careful when conducting business via online.

“If you buy goods online, you should know the seller and don’t readily make money transactions, be cautious,” he told reporters after visiting the police department’s exhibition in conjunction with 210th Police Day celebrations at Menara 238 here yesterday.

Last year as many as 1,111 cases of illegal investments recorded a loss of RM205.9 million. There were 2,531 African cases or Romance Scams which recorded a loss of (RM101,231,386.51) 1,920 Telecommunications Fraud Case (RM53,249,337.59), and 6,257 Online Shopping cases (RM30,516,088.11). — Bernama