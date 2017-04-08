Man nabbed after crystallised substance found in bedroom

MIRI: A man with a record for drug possession was arrested for having a crystallised substance suspected to be Syabu yesterday.

The suspect was arrested around 11.30am in a house at Krokop 8 by a police party from the Narcotics Department led by Insp Ameerul Ashraf Mohamed.

Police knocked on the front door several times but the suspect did not respond, so they entered the house by kicking the back door before proceeding to the top floor as there was no one on the ground floor.

Police identified themselves and knocked on the bedroom which was locked from inside. As the suspect refused to open the door, police kicked it open.

A body search was conducted on the suspect but nothing was found.

However three plastic sachets containing a crystallised substance believed to Syabu were found in the front pocket of a pair of jeans hanging on the window.

The suspect’s urine tested positive for amphetamine.

Police seized the crystallised substance weighing 1.20g as evidence.